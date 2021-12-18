Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,057 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,532. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

