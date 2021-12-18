Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,517,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.