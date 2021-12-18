Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.11. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$55.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

