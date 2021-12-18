45 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in BlackRock by 12.1% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 36.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 54.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,663,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $913.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $921.72 and its 200-day moving average is $899.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

