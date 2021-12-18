Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 337 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Southern by 31.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

