Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,941,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,157,000 after purchasing an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.61 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

