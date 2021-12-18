Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

IWM opened at $215.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

