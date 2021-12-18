CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 14th

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

CBTX has raised its dividend by 700.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CBTX has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

CBTX opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CBTX has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 114.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 71.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

