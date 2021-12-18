Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NX stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $780.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

