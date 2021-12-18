TheStreet Upgrades Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) to B

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.78. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.