Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$21.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

Shares of ARE opened at C$16.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$991.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.96.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2723048 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.