American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.39

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

American Tower has increased its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 95.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

American Tower stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.88. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

