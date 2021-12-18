Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $21.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

