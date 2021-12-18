Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMIGY. Investec downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

