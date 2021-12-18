AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

