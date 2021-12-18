AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

