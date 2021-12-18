International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

