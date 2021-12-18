International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.33. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

