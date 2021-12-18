Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 5,035 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $950,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $180.39 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

