Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $393.64 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

