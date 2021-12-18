PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

