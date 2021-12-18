PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.98 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

