Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $501.67 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.25 and a 200-day moving average of $485.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 66,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

