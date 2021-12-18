Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Sells $1,241,400.00 in Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Clason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Christopher Clason sold 85,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,774,800.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $19.66 on Friday. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

