Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 39,491 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri sold 39,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,389.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jo Natauri sold 100,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,829,000.00.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,511,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.