Crewe Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,812,627 shares of company stock worth $110,909,562 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

