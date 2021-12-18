Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

