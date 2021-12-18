Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,619,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $424.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.