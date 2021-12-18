Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE:CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

