International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

