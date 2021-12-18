Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.