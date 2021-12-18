Brokerages Set Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Target Price at $14.95

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

GMTX stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

