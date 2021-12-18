Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $133.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

