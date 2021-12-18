Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.54 billion.Jabil also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. Jabil has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,564 shares of company stock worth $7,182,360. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

