Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $7.35 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

