Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $92.00

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BAH opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

