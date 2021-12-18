KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Shares Up 11.3%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) shares shot up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGHPF. Citigroup upgraded KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

