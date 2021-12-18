VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 1,281,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,850,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

