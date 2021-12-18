Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. 238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.