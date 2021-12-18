VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $68.83. 80,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 63,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08.

