PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $400,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 731 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $555.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total value of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

