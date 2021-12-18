PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 731 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 731 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $555.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $583.76 and a 200 day moving average of $518.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,554 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,887. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

