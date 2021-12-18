PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $101,994,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

