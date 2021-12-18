PAX Financial Group LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

