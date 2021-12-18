Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 13,710 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.40 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

