Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Rises By 59.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.38. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

