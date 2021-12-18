Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Target Price at $41.43

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 7,133.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after purchasing an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Vontier has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

