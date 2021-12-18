Insider Buying: Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) insider William C. Haydon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $11,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.42 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SACH. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

