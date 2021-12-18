Insider Buying: Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) insider William C. Haydon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $11,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.42 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on SACH. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
