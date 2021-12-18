Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

