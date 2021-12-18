American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

AEO opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

